Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $26.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

