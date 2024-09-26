iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 0.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

IXC stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

