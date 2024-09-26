G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Stephen Heath Acquires 37,750 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Heath purchased 37,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,830.00 ($34,130.14).

G8 Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get G8 Education alerts:

G8 Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from G8 Education’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. G8 Education’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Featured Stories

