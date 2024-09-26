BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

