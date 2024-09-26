Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Buys C$40,960.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$169.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8847737 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.05.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

