Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $118,230.58 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Barrow acquired 500 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,155.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 24.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

