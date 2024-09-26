Erik Hellum Sells 9,223 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

