Savaria Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.36.

SIS stock opened at C$21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.16.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

