Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Andrew David Oddie sold 300 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

