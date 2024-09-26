Andrew Reardon Sells 2,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Reardon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

