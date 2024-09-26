Andrew Reardon Sells 2,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew Reardon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ LGND opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.
Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
