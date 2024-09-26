Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00.

Riva Jean Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 5.5 %

TSE PBL opened at C$26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.62. Pollard Banknote Limited has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.11.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

