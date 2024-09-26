National Health Investors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 114.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Shares of NHI opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

