Dbs Bank Upgrades MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to “Strong-Buy”

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Dbs Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNSO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

MINISO Group Stock Up 4.5 %

MNSO stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 529,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

