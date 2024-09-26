Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vizsla Silver Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:VZLA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth about $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth about $531,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

