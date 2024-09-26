Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CUBI stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

