Vermilion Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy
In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
