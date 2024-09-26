Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ISV opened at C$28.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.22 and a 12 month high of C$30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.19. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

