Vox Royalty Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.17 million, a P/E ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.99. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.