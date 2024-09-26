Stifel Canada Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.71.

TSE:ATS opened at C$38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

