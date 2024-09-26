Ergo One Day Volume Hits $376,807.70 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Ergo has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $376,807.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,417.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00542150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00256879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031210 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00080411 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,639,652 coins and its circulating supply is 77,639,892 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

