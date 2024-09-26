aelf (ELF) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. aelf has a market cap of $294.00 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

