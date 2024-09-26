Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,745,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

