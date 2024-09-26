Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $635.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $550.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.67.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $568.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.54 and a 200-day moving average of $498.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $576.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,944,071.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,944,071.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total transaction of $5,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,314,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,060 shares of company stock worth $188,031,963 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

