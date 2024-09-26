KeyCorp Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $60.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

ONON stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

