Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

