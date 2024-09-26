CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $217.52 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,676,000 after buying an additional 537,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,269,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

