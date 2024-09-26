80,000 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

