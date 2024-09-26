Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $476.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $485.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $463.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

