European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Position Raised by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of European Wax Center worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 194.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

