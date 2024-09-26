Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FLUT opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $894,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $993,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 168.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.