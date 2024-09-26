Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Benchmark

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

