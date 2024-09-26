Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE TNL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

