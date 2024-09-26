DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

