Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,139 shares of company stock valued at $437,422. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

