Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys 9,250 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNT

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.