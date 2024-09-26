Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $184.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.63.

HSY opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

