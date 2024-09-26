Truist Financial Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $257.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

