ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

