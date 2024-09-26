Aragon Price Up 11% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00010128 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $281.62 million and $210,844.03 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

