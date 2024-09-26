BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 489,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,866,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,632,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

