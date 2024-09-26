SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.91.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,815,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

