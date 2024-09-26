SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.91.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
