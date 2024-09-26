ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.64. 85,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,718,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,622,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 243,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.