ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 43,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 748,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,496,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,385,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock worth $13,650,032. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.