Analysts Offer Predictions for Maplebear Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Maplebear alerts:

CART has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.