Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

SMAR opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smartsheet by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smartsheet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

