Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,484 shares during the quarter. Surgery Partners makes up about 1.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.70% of Surgery Partners worth $111,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

