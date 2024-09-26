Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Raises Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Alignment Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 5.70% of Alignment Healthcare worth $85,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,639 shares of company stock worth $2,676,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

