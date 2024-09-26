BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Boosted by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.25% of BioNTech worth $47,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.60 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

