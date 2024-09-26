Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,273 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.81% of Structure Therapeutics worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

