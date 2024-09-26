Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $41.44 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $41,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $15,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

BIO opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average is $307.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $366.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.